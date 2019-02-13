Report: Lawsuit claims movie violated copyright law by using King Cake Baby’s likeness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Orleans alleges copyright infringement by Universal Studios LLC, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
The report claims that the movies “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2U” features a villain that resembles The Pelican’s mascot King Cake Baby.
The creator of King Cake Baby, Jonathan Bertuccelli, is suing the production companies involved in both films, according to the report.
Bertuccelli alleges that the films used King Cake Baby’s likeness in a pivotal role without his permission.
According to the report, he is seeking half of the net proceeds from both films, along with a 50 percent interest in all future distributions.
