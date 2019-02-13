Rapper ‘Mystikal’ released on bond in rape case after paperwork delay

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Michael Tyler, better known to most as rapper Mystikal, is free on bond.
After spending almost 18 months in Caddo Correctional Center, Tyler was able to post his $3 million bail Tuesday night after signing a new record deal and with help from friends and family.
The rapper, originally from New Orleans, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.
Those charges stem from an incident of alleged sexual assault at a local casino in October 2016.
He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Since his arrest, Mystikal’s legal case has taken many turns:
- His initial bond hearing was delayed for inclusion of new evidence.
- He later was denied a decrease in his $3 million bail.
- And he received a new judge and defense attorney in December.
His next hearing is scheduled for March 6.
Also indicted in the case were Darnell Holman, of Shreveport, on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, and Tenichia Monieck Wafford, of Harker Heights, Texas, on one count of obstruction of justice.
