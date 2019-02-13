Man wanted in Ascension Parish on domestic abuse, weapons charges

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault and illegal use of weapons.
The man accused is Roderick Sims, 24.
Anyone with information on Sims’ whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted immediately.
