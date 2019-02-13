LSU student attends New York Fashion Week

“The trip was extremely fast-paced as New York Fashion Week thrives off of speed and energy, and we were put right in the middle of all of it. Everything we did was extremely interesting and beneficial in its own way, but I will never forget the feeling I had watching my first New York Fashion Week runway show,” said Brunet. “We got to see three runway shows at three different venues, so it was something different every time. Another highlight of the trip for me was getting to listen in on a panel of very accomplished women talking about empowering women and sharing their journeys in the fashion industry. I also got my picture taken by a street-style photographer!”