LSU student attends New York Fashion Week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Last week, an LSU junior majoring in apparel design, Katie Brunet, experienced fashion like a celebrity in New York City.
Brunet was one of 17 students from around the country selected by LSU Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising faculty to attend 2019 New York Fashion Week.
“The trip was extremely fast-paced as New York Fashion Week thrives off of speed and energy, and we were put right in the middle of all of it. Everything we did was extremely interesting and beneficial in its own way, but I will never forget the feeling I had watching my first New York Fashion Week runway show,” said Brunet. “We got to see three runway shows at three different venues, so it was something different every time. Another highlight of the trip for me was getting to listen in on a panel of very accomplished women talking about empowering women and sharing their journeys in the fashion industry. I also got my picture taken by a street-style photographer!”
Students who participated in Fashion Week got to attend shows and networking events from companies such as Victoria’s Secret, among many others.
“Trips like this support Brunet’s coursework and education. Additionally, getting the ‘behind the scenes’ look that she will be provided will allow her to receive a greater insight of the design process as she moves into her senior year as an apparel design student where she will be creating her own collection. The opportunity will also allow Katie to interact with her peers from other institutions,” said Bruce Cameron, head of the Department of Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising in LSU’s College of Agriculture.
“After seeing how many different types of people it takes to put on an event like New York Fashion Week, I discovered some potential career paths that I did not even think existed. I met people who work in the industry who gave me such good advice for getting an internship or first job and will be great connections in the future,” Brunet said.
