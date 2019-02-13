LSU softball winds up for first road game of 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU softball will hit the road for the first time in 2019, heading to Clearwater, Florida, for the inaugural St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.
The No. 8/7 Tigers take on Top 25 opponents in No. 20/17 Oklahoma St. (4-1), No. 19/22 Oregon (5-0), No. 11/12 Texas (4-0), No. RV/23 Ohio St. (3-1) and No. 1/2 Florida St. (5-0). Four of the five games will stream and air live on the ESPN family of networks.
LSU softball opened up the season last week and put together a total of 73 runs in six games, the most runs in any six-game stretch in program history. The Tigers got a stellar performance from sophomore Shelbi Sunseri, who hit .636 with a 1.909 slugging percentage to go along with four home runs, 14 RBI, 21 total bases, two shutouts and a 0.00 earned run average.
Graduate transfer Amanda Sanchez put together an outstanding show in her first games as an LSU Tiger. She led the squad in batting average at .692 with seven doubles, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored.
Shelby Wickersham picked up SEC Freshman of the Week after tossing the sixth no-hitter by a freshman and the second in a debut by a freshman in program history.
Weekend Schedule: LSU vs. Oklahoma St., Feb. 14, 9 a.m. CT, ESPNULSU vs. Oregon, Feb. 15, 11:30 a.m. CT, SECNLSU vs. Texas, Feb. 15, 3 p.m. CT, ESPNULSU vs. Ohio St., Feb. 16, 9 a.m. CTLSU vs. Florida St., Feb. 16, 12 p.m. CT, ESPN3
Series Record Against:
Oklahoma St.: LSU leads 7-2
Oregon: Oregon leads 4-0
Texas: Texas leads 4-2
Ohio St.: LSU leads 5-1
Florida St.: Florida St. leads 6-5
