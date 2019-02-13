LSU softball winds up for first road game of 2019

LSU softball opened up the season last week and put together a total of 73 runs in six games, the most runs in any six-game stretch in program history. The Tigers got a stellar performance from sophomore Shelbi Sunseri, who hit .636 with a 1.909 slugging percentage to go along with four home runs, 14 RBI, 21 total bases, two shutouts and a 0.00 earned run average.