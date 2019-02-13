LSU defeats Kentucky, 73-71

Information provided by LSU Sports
LEXINGTON, KY - The No. 19 LSU Tigers defeated No. 5 Kentucky, 73-71, on a last second tip-in shot by Kavell Bigby-Williams Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. LSU improves to 20-4 overall and 10-1 in SEC. Kentucky drops to 20-4 and 9-2 in SEC.
Sophomore guard Tremont Waters had a team high 15 points for the Tigers. He also recorded five assists and three steals. Freshman forward Naz Reid finished with a team high seven rebounds. He also scored 12. Junior guard Skylar Mays notched 11 points, two rebounds and two steals. Freshman forward Emmitt Williams compiled 12 points, in addition to six rebounds.
Sophomore forward PJ Washington finished with a game high 20 points for the Wildcats. He also picked up nine rebounds. Freshman guard Keldon Johnson scored 16 and compiled five rebounds. Freshman guard Tyler Herro scored 12 to go along with four assists.
Up next, the Tigers will travel to Georgia for a 5 p.m. tip on Saturday.