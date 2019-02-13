LSU community buzzing after win over No. 5 Kentucky

“I think they’re the most knowledgeable fans in the country. And I think it is the hardest arena to win in for several reasons. They’ve always had great coaching there, they have the most vociferous fans, and also Arkansas, but more so Kentucky because there’s 24,000. First of all, I think Will Wade has done a magnificent job. I think Will has given his best and as a result, they’re giving him their best, a pattern that great coaches follow. Players don’t care don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care. They’re fun to watch, they play hard, they dive on the floor, they’re not intimidated, they’re having fun, they like each other, they’re well coached. All of the ingredients are there for a Final Four.”