Krewe of Chewbacchus to kick off parade season Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is set to roll through the Marigny and Bywater Saturday night (Feb. 9), with cult film actor Brian O’Halloran taking the helm as Commander of the Space Farce.
This year marks the krewe’s 9th parade, which is scheduled to start at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Homer Plessy Way at 7 p.m.
In the past, the parade has rolled later in the Carnival season, typically about 10 days before Mardi Gras. The krewe was asked to move up the date of their parade this year to accommodate their growing popularity and so New Orleans police could provide thorough security.
For the first time, the spaced-out, satirical, sci-fi krewe will kick off the parade season -- an honor usually bestowed on Krewe du Vieux, which will roll a week after Chewbacchus.
Over 2,000 people are expected to participate in the parade, which is made up of more than 100 sub-krewes, featuring themes ranging from space vikings, to super heroes, Pokemon to Sharknado and everything in between.
O’Halloran, this year’s royal guest, is best known for his role as Dante in the Kevin Smith favorite, “Clerks.”
The krewe is also throwing an after party -- Chewbacchanal -- at Generations Hall following the parade. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 for those in costume.
RTA made the following changes to service due to the parade:
#5 Marigny-Bywater
- Bus service will stop at 5pm
- Use Riverfront (via #47/48) to access Canal St.
#55 Elysian Fields
- No service on Decatur St.
- Use Riverfront (via #47/48 to access Canal St.
#57 Franklin & #80 Desire-Louisa
- Bus will use Claiborne Ave. to reach Elk Pl. and Canal St.
- No service on Rampart St. and St. Claude Ave. until parade ends
#88 St. Claude
- Buses will use Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. to reach Rampart St. and regular route
- No service on Rampart St. until parade is over
