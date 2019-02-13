FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Valentine’s Day forecast

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s definitely chilly out-the-door this morning, but early temperatures are much closer to what they “should be” this time of year, in the low/mid 40°s.
So, a short and sweet forecast for your Valentine’s Day – a few more clouds than yesterday, breezy and warmer – an afternoon high topping out in the lower 70°s.
Overnight, increasing clouds, not as chilly, a low of 58°; tomorrow, we’ll add spotty to isolated showers to your Friday outlook; otherwise, another warm and breezy February day, a high of 75°!
