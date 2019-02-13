Ex-NOPD officer pleads guilty to beating man outside of bar, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of two former New Orleans police officers pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating up a man outside of a Mid-City bar in July, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
John Galman, 27, was a rookie when he and another rookie officer, Spencer Sutton, 25, beat up Jorge Gomez on July 24 outside of Mid-City Yacht Club.
The victim, Jorge Gomez, says he would go to the Mid-City Yacht Club to catch some games. He says he never expected to get into a near-brawl with two NOPD officers.
Gomez says he was wearing clothing with camouflage print and would normally stay to himself, Galman and Sutton called him over. He says Galman started talking to him about being a Marine, to which Gomez responded that he served in the Army. But according to Gomez, that's when the conversation started escalated.
The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau showed up at the bar and arrested the two officers. They were charged with simple battery. The two were fired the next day.
Galman was not sentenced. Sutton’s trial date will likely be rescheduled, according to the report.
