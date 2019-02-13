Emergency repairs to Sunshine Bridge delayed; project to be complete mid-March

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday, Feb. 13 that the completion date for the emergency repairs on the Sunshine Bridge has been pushed back to mid-March.
DOTD says crews have begun removing access scaffolding and touching up paint on the bridge. These repairs were needed due to the incident in October of 2018 involving a barge crashing into the bridge.
The emergency repairs include the installation of a new replacement chord and should be done by mid-March, weather permitting. Poor weather conditions caused the delay, DOTD says.
Periodic lane closures on the bridge will continue after the emergency repairs are completed to allow the contractor to finish work on a maintenance project that was scheduled to take place before the collision in October. That project includes replacing the finger joints of the approach spans, restoring the approach girder splices, and repairs to the top chord safety handrails.
The eastbound lane will be open to two lanes starting in April, with only one lane staying open on the westbound side. That maintenance work is estimated to be finished in August of 2019, again, weather permitting.
Drivers can use the Plaquemine Ferry and Veterans Memorial Bridge as alternate routes. Drivers are also encouraged to use Commuter Krewe.
Dial 511 or visit 511la.org for more traffic information.
