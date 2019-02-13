EBR tax assessor to investigate possible fraudulent homestead exemptions

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge assessor announced a plan to look closer at people receiving homestead exemptions. That’s an exemption of property taxes on the first $75,000 of the home’s value.
Assessor Brian Wilson said abuse of the homestead exemption is a statewide problem, as many people double dip on the exemption, which ends up costing agencies that use taxes, such as the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and parks.
“It’s important for me to clean up our tax roll and get these homesteads off the rolls that shouldn’t be there, but secondly, it will get some added revenue by doing this to all the taxing agencies that are out there,” said Wilson.
The assessor’s office plans to look at suspicious exemptions and send out questionnaires to those homeowners to make sure their exemptions are legitimate.
