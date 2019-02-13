Disgruntled AD has just 3 points, Pelicans routed by Magic

Vucevic had 25 points and 17 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 22 points, and Jonathan Isaac scored a career-high 20 points, including 16 in the first quarter, when Orlando raced to a 39-11. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for the Magic, who led by as many as 31 points and kept the lead above 20 the rest of the way en route to their fourth straight victory.