Denham Springs businessman starts program to help feed homeless

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Imagine you own a restaurant, but have nothing to eat. It happened to a Denham Springs businessman after the 2016 flood, but Alejandro Ortiz turned that experience into an opportunity to help his community.
The sizzle of chicken on the grill is something Ortiz could only dream about in the summer of 2016. Only one month after buying Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, flood waters took it from him.
“My house flooded. I lost everything, and the restaurant,” said Ortiz. “I didn’t have money to eat, and I’m like wow, I never felt like that before.”
Ortiz sold everything he had to re-open his restaurant. Customers came back, but the memory of having no money to eat has nagged at him ever since.
Then, Ortiz had an idea. What if his restaurant could feed those people who couldn’t afford a meal?
“So I talked to all my family, and they all said, ‘Okay, I’ll buy a ticket,’” he said.
Every member of Ortiz’s family bought a meal. He placed the tickets on the wall for anyone who needed a meal. Then, Ortiz invited homeless people to eat inside Papi’s right next to his paying customers, no strings attached, just pick a ticket and eat.
“For a moment, they can come in here and they can sit down, and they feel like a person, have their dignity back for even a few moments,” said Ortiz.
And now, the customers are getting in on the act.
“I was determined to come and donate a little extra in case somebody needed a meal,” said one diner.
For Ortiz, the meal is just a vehicle.
“Anybody can feed them, but to give them dignity for a second, that counts for more than you know,” Ortiz said.
It was born from his own hunger and fed by his customers.
