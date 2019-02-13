Prairieville home invasion shootout leaves alleged intruder dead, homeowner injured

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials are investigating what they describe as a deadly home invasion that happened early Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at a house in the Bishop Woods Subdivision in Prairieville.
Two men were suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived. Deputies believe a shootout occurred between the alleged intruder and the homeowner. The alleged intruder later died. He has been identified as 20-year-old Major Payton, of Baker.
The homeowner, a 60-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Details are still limited at this time.
