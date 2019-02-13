Attorney General Jeff Landry pushing for stronger cyber security

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Technology can help make day-to-day living easier, however, it can also be extremely dangerous if not handled with care.
In 2018, over 250,000 people had their personal information compromised, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
“Last year, we got a bill that was passed in the legislature to boaster our data breach notification laws so that we could put out information for consumers, readily available once these breaches occurred,” said Landry.
Louisiana businesses that deal with consumer information are now required to implement certain security measures. The bill also requires businesses to alert consumers and the Attorney General’s Office if a breach compromises personal information.
Landry says there’s also a few extra steps every business can use to keep their own information safe. Always update security systems that are already in place. Business owners should also make sure data is backed up. Finally, have a protocol in place that prevents former employees from accessing company information.
“These are positive steps that our legislature is taking, and we’re working with them in order to implement them to let people know that if you’re collecting data on consumers, you’re going to have to take extra steps in protecting them," Landry said.
Landry says there are a few things families can do to protect themselves as well from cyber breaches at home. Make sure to keep computer security systems updated. Stay alert of any purchases made if children are playing video games. If you feel any of your personal information has been compromised, call the consumer protection hotline to file a complaint with the Department of Justice. The phone number is 1-800-351-4889.
