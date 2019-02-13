4 arrested in several Ascension vehicle burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Four people have been arrested that are reportedly tied to numerous vehicle burglaries throughout Ascension Parish in early February.
Deputies arrested Demeco Curry, 17, and two 16-year-old juveniles, who are charged with 18 counts of vehicle burglary, three counts of attempted vehicle burglary, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of felony theft, and 19 counts of criminal trespassing.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Chris Nicholas, 18, who was wanted as well, turned himself in Tuesday evening.
Deputies say several unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the White Road, Fox Ridge, Jamestowne, Silver Oaks, Shadow Creek, and Ascension Trace subdivisions.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit took over the investigation, which began on Feb. 7, and was able to obtain a vehicle description and license plate number from surveillance video.
As the investigation continued, detectives were able to identify the suspects.
Curry was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and the two juveniles were released to their parents. The three were arrested Saturday, Feb. 9.
Sheriff Webre would like to remind citizens to always lock your vehicles at all times and do not leave valuables in your vehicle.
