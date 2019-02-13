9 arrested in Lafayette sex trafficking, prostitution sting

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people in connection with a 17-month long investigation into a sex trafficking and prostitution ring operating at several massage parlors in Lafayette.
Those arrested are:
Xiaoping Xu
- Prostitution by massage (2 counts)
Lianxiu Li
- Prostitution by massage (2 counts)
Zhao Chen
- Pandering
- Keeping a disorderly place
- Operating a place of prostitution
Pingjuan Xia
- Pandering (2 counts)
Xufang Ou
- Pandering (4 counts)
- Human trafficking
Renjie Jang
- Pandering (2 counts)
- Operating a place of prostitution
Houqin Tang
- Pandering
- Keeping a disorderly place
- Operating a place of prostitution
Yuan Yuan Huang
- Prostitution by massage (2 counts)
Chang Su
- Operating a place of prostitution
- Pandering
Five businesses in the parish were part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says. They are:
- Golden Spa on Industrial Parkway
- Angel Massage on Kaliste Saloom Road
- AA+ Massage on Ridge Road
- Asian Spa on Ambassador Caffery
- Harmony Zen Spa on Ambassador Caffery
Detectives also reportedly seized about $50,000 in cash, five vehicles, a large amount of jewelry, and business goods.
