9 arrested in Lafayette sex trafficking, prostitution sting
By Rachael Thomas | February 13, 2019 at 5:39 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 6:15 PM

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested nine people in connection with a 17-month long investigation into a sex trafficking and prostitution ring operating at several massage parlors in Lafayette.

Those arrested are:

Xiaoping Xu

  • Prostitution by massage (2 counts)

Lianxiu Li

  • Prostitution by massage (2 counts)

Zhao Chen

  • Pandering
  • Keeping a disorderly place
  • Operating a place of prostitution

Pingjuan Xia

  • Pandering (2 counts)

Xufang Ou

  • Pandering (4 counts)
  • Human trafficking

Renjie Jang

  • Pandering (2 counts)
  • Operating a place of prostitution

Houqin Tang

  • Pandering
  • Keeping a disorderly place
  • Operating a place of prostitution

Yuan Yuan Huang

  • Prostitution by massage (2 counts)

Chang Su

  • Operating a place of prostitution
  • Pandering

Five businesses in the parish were part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says. They are:

  • Golden Spa on Industrial Parkway
  • Angel Massage on Kaliste Saloom Road
  • AA+ Massage on Ridge Road
  • Asian Spa on Ambassador Caffery
  • Harmony Zen Spa on Ambassador Caffery

Detectives also reportedly seized about $50,000 in cash, five vehicles, a large amount of jewelry, and business goods.

