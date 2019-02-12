Woman leads police on multi-parish chase, reportedly points gun at officer

(WAFB) - A multi-parish police chase ended in a wreck at Airline and Scenic highways Tuesday evening.
Officials with the Livonia Police Department say officers tried to pull a woman over on Highway 190 after getting reports that she pointed a gun at a man who was trying to help her with an issue with her car.
She then reportedly pointed the gun at a Livonia officer as they pursued her.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says they assisted in the incident once she crossed into their parish by putting down spikes on the WBR side of the old bridge. The woman then reportedly drove across into East Baton Rouge Parish and lost control of her vehicle near Airline and Scenic.
Emergency officials say the woman suffered minor injuries.
