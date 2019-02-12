Tigers face toughest test of the year against Wildcats

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU travels to Lexington to face arguably the hottest team in the country, the Kentucky Wildcats.
No. 5 Kentucky (20-3, 9-1) has won 10 games in a row after losing to Alabama 77-75 in early January.
Last week the Wildcats beat South Carolina 76-48 and Mississippi State 71-67.
Tipoff from Rupp Arena between the Cats and Tigers is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
The Wildcat offense is averaging just under 78 points a game, led by sophomore forward PJ Washington, along with freshman guards Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro.
Washington is averaging 14.2 points per game, 15.5 in conference play, and also leads the team with 8.0 rebounds per contest and 26 blocks on the season.
Johnson is scoring 13.9 points per game and Herro adds 13.3 a game.
Ashton Hagans, another freshman guard, has dished out 104 assists this year and leads the team in steals as well with 51.
No. 19 LSU (19-4, 9-1), winners of 12 of their last 13 games, is playing some pretty good basketball as well.
The Tigers, behind the play of Tremont Waters and Naz Reid beat Mississippi State 92-88 in overtime and Auburn 83-78 last week to stay within striking distance of league leading Tennessee.
Waters leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game, followed by Reid (13.9), Skylar Mays (13.4) and Javonte Smart (10.2).
Tennessee, LSU and Kentucky are chasing an SEC title, with the Vols currently holding a one game lead over the Tigers and Wildcats.
LSU will host Tennessee on Sat., Feb. 23, in the PMAC.
Kentucky and Tennessee will play two times, this Saturday at Rupp Arena and Saturday, March 2 in Knoxville.
