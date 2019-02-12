Spicy Tomato and Lobster Linguine

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Pasta is one of those comfort dishes that many people enjoy. Imagine how much they will love this recipe, since lobster is added as the main ingredient. This pasta is perfect for a special occasion or an elegant meal at home.
Ingredients:
3 (1¼-pound) lobsters, cooked and meat diced
6 whole claws from lobster for garnish
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced
1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice
1 pound linguine
¼ cup unsalted butter
¼ cup olive oil
1 cup diced red onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup thinly sliced garlic
1 cup pitted black olives
1 tbsp flour
2 cups lobster or shellfish stock
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup chopped basil
Method:
NOTE: Since pasta cooks in 12 minutes, I recommend to add pasta to boiling liquid the same time lobster is added to the sauce.
In a large saucepan, heat butter in oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, sliced garlic, and jalapeño pepper and cook 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Add olives, sprinkle in flour, and cook 1 minute, stirring constantly to remove any lumps.
Add tomatoes with juice and stock and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Gently stir in lobster meat, then drop pasta into boiling water and cook according to package directions.
When pasta is done, drain thoroughly then return to cooking pot.
Pour lobster mixture over pasta, stir to blend well, and transfer to a large serving platter. Top with 6 lobster claws for garnish and sprinkle with basil.
