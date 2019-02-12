Ponchatoula passes smoking ban ordinance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula City Council passed an ordinance banning smoking in public places.
The council voted unanimously for the measure which takes effect in May.
Ponchatoula joins Hammond and Roseland as the only three municipalities in Tangipahoa Parish with a smoking ban.
The ordinance bans smoking in restaurants, hotels, many businesses, workplaces, healthcare facilities and schools.
Ponchatoula is the 19th municipality in Louisiana with a smoking ban ordinance. New Orleans has had a similar ordinance in place since 2015.
