McKinley High student shot while walking home after school

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A male juvenile was shot near McKinley High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The school system later confirmed the juvenile is in fact a student at McKinley High.
The student was shot while walking in the 2600 block of Tennessee Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. A BRPD spokesperson says the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools says students were already dismissed from Mckinley High for the day at the time of the shooting, but the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Nearby Buchanan Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.