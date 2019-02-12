McKinley High student shot while walking home after school

McKinley High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday, 2/12/2019 after a shooting on Tennessee Street. (Byron Thomas)
By Nick Gremillion | February 12, 2019 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 5:43 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A male juvenile was shot near McKinley High School on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The school system later confirmed the juvenile is in fact a student at McKinley High.

The student was shot while walking in the 2600 block of Tennessee Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. A BRPD spokesperson says the juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools says students were already dismissed from Mckinley High for the day at the time of the shooting, but the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified today that a shooting occurred on Tennessee street, near McKinley High School. A McKinley student sustained non-life-threatening injuries. We are investigating the incident and cooperating with law enforcement. Our students’ safety and security is our top priority.
East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Nearby Buchanan Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.

