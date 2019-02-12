OUR TURN: DEQ map

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Here in Louisiana, we love spending time outdoors.
At the surface, our bayous, rivers, and lakes seem to share a lot in common, but it’s what lurks below the surface unseen that can sometimes be problematic.
Decades of poor care and poor regulation have left some of your favorite waterways unsafe. As a result, DEQ has launched a new interactive map to help keep you informed of any dangers that might be present.
For instance, the map tells us it’s unsafe to swim in or eat fish from Devil’s Swamp on the north side of Baton Rouge due to chemical contamination. It also tells us to limit fish consumption from the Amite River due to mercury levels.
Similar advisories can be viewed for bodies of water around the state. We applaud DEQ for making this information available and easy to access. But let this serve as reminder to all of us about the importance of taking care of our natural resources.
The choices we make now will not only impact us, they could impact the lives of our children, grandchildren and many generations to come.
