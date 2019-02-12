New Orleans lays out plans for Mardi Gras season safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is Carnival time and people in the New Orleans metro area know that means changes around the city.
This weekend kicked off continuous parading and as revelers approach the heart of Carnival season New Orleans officials want you to know they are ready and need your help to make sure it's a safe.
Everyone from police to the parks and recreation department spoke Tuesday, asking citizens to stay aware of suspicious activity and not setting up on parade routes until the day they are scheduled, and staying out of intersections.
"I know for a fact we have world's greatest experts as it relates to putting on not only Mardi Gras, but special events not only in this country, but the world,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
New technology is being introduced as well to help 911 be more accurate and get information to police or other officials more quickly.
The city is also rolling out its own parade tracker.
