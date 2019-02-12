March SNAP benefits will be issued early, DCFS says

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is adjusting its usual SNAP issuance schedule in March to help close the gap for clients who have been stretching benefits since January as a result of the partial federal government shutdown.
Officials made provisions in early January to guarantee funding through February during the partial government shutdown.
The March schedule is as follows:
- Recipients who usually receive SNAP benefits between the 1st and 4th of each month (days set aside for SNAP households classified as elderly and disabled) will receive their benefits on March 1, 2019.
- Recipients who usually receive SNAP benefits between the 5th and 14th of each month will receive their benefits on March 2, 2019.
All Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can expect to receive their March SNAP benefits by March 2.
Without the schedule change, the early issuance would have created a gap in benefits of up to 57 days.
"This extended period between SNAP issuances has been challenging for SNAP recipients, about 66 percent of whom are elderly, disabled or children," DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said.
Roughly 50,000 cases, including new applications and those still under review on January 14, were processed to receive benefits in February according to the regular schedule.
Should there be another shutdown in Washington, D.C., this week, March SNAP benefits will not be affected.
For more information about the issuance of SNAP benefits due to the partial federal government shutdown, click here.
