Man wanted after double shooting in Clinton resulting in one death

Deputies identify man accused in deadly double shooting in Clinton
By Kevin Foster and Rachael Thomas | February 10, 2019 at 8:46 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:31 AM

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say is responsible for a double shooting in Clinton that left one person dead.

Markell Woods, 22, is currently wanted.

Markell Woods, 22, of Clinton, LA, is currently wanted by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection with a homicide that occurred in Clinton on 2/10/2019. (East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office)

One person was killed in the shooting and a second person was injured.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Sunday, Feb. 10 on Roosevelt Street in Clinton just before 8:30 p.m.

Deputies say Mitchell Matthews, 33, of Clinton was killed in the shooting. The second victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts should call 225-683-5459.

