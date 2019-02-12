Man wanted after double shooting in Clinton resulting in one death

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say is responsible for a double shooting in Clinton that left one person dead.
Markell Woods, 22, is currently wanted.
One person was killed in the shooting and a second person was injured.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Sunday, Feb. 10 on Roosevelt Street in Clinton just before 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say Mitchell Matthews, 33, of Clinton was killed in the shooting. The second victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts should call 225-683-5459.
