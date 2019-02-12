Make Valentine’s Day plans to donate blood

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you’re light on ideas for how to spend your Valetine’s Day, Vitalent is giving away free treats and gifts for people who donate blood Thursday.
From 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Baton Rouge donation center, located at 8234 One Calais Park, donors will receives a Save the Humans t-shirt, and a $25 Amazon gift card. Special Valentine’s treats will also be served.
Schedule your appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.
