FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy sunny skies

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a clear, calm winter morning and significantly colder than just 24 hours ago. Our official low at metro airport dipped into the mid 30°; certainly, below the normal low (44°) for this time of year but not anywhere close to the record low for today, the “arctic outbreak of 1899” when BR registered 2° on the 13th of February.
So, look forward to a lovely day, enjoy the return of sunny skies, light winds and a high of 65° (exactly normal for mid-February!). Overnight, a few more clouds and not as chilly, the “cold snap” not as dramatic as this morning, a low in the mid 40°s; tomorrow, your Valentine’s Day forecast will certainly be a sweet one; no mention of rain, partly cloudy skies, breezy and a high of 72°.
Still pleasant for Friday, perhaps a few more clouds, but only a 10% coverage of rain – stretching into the weekend, continued mild with very little wet weather anticipated (20% - 30%, at best).
