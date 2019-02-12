Eric Reid signs contract extension with Carolina

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU safety Eric Reid has signed a three year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Reid played in 13 games last year for the NFC South team and finished the season with 71 total tackles, one sack and one interception.
The Dutchtown star was the 49ers first round pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He played five seasons in San Francisco, totaling 319 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions.
Before his NFL days, Reid played in 39 games at LSU (2010-2012), quickly becoming a leader on defense.
He finished his Tiger career with 199 total tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six interceptions.
