Emerge Center and The Emerge Foundation Announce New Board Members

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Emerge Center and The Emerge Foundation announced they have ten new members to their Board of Directors.
The Emerge Center has added Dr. Catherine Katzenmeyer, a pediatrician with The Baton Rouge Clinic, and Paul Saltaformaggio, a wealth advisor with the Hibernia Wealth Management.
The Foundation released a list of its newly elected members:
- Dr. Johnnie Hunt - Dentist, Pediatric Dental Specialists
- Jody Montelaro - Vice President of Public Affairs, Entergy
- Anthony O'Connor - Commercial Lines Sales Associate, BXS Insurance
- Melissa Samuel - Vice President of Human Resources and Associate General Counsel, Bernhard, LLC
- Arthur Scanlan - Public Relations Director, Eatel
- Drew Tessier - Director of Public Affairs, Union Pacific
- Beau Wolfe - Vice President of Business Development, MAPP Construction
- Paige Dampf Wormser - Learning Innovation Instructor, Knock Knock Children’s Museum
The Emerge Center opened its doors last August and is the state’s first charter school that serves students with Autism. Its current CEO, Melissa Juneau, is set to retire this summer. uneau was elected Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation (BRSHF) in 2007, and helped rebrand BRSHF to The Emerge Center in 2014.
