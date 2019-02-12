Downtown Baton Rouge to host new Bandito food & music festival

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new music and food festival is being added to busy festival season in Baton Rouge.
The Bandito Festival makes its debut Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will feature a variety of music acts, ranging from country to rock-n-roll to Americana.
Eric Carnegie, who spearheaded the Baton Rouge Oyster Fest in 2018, is producing the festival, which will feature local music and native chefs and restaurants.
“We put together what we feel is a top of the line music lineup accompanied by some of Baton Rouge’s most well-respected chefs and restaurants in the culinary scene,” Carnegie said. "To be able to bring this much musical talent in one day is something we know will peak the interest of not only the people of Baton Rouge but the surrounding areas and states as well.“
Some of the food vendors include Gov’t Taco, Jay D’s Barbecue, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, and BRQ Seafood & Barbecue.
There will be several events promoting the festival, including “The Road to Bandito” concert on April 10, at Happy’s Irish Pub. Festival organizers say the musical lineup will be announced soon.
Learn more about the festival here.
