Denham Springs to consider ordinance to allow microbrewery

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - An item on the Denham Springs council agenda addresses if the city should come up with an ordinance to allow a microbrewery.
"The two gentlemen, and they are from Central, Louisiana, they want to build and operate a microbrewery right here in Denham Springs and we do not have an ordinance that fits a microbrewery at this time," said Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry.
That’s why Landry says Tuesday night’s meeting will be an opportunity for those developers to present their idea before the council. A microbrewery makes their own beer and sells it locally, usually in a location that’s pet friendly and sometimes even kid friendly, similar to Tin Roof in Baton Rouge. Currently, Mayor Landry says the only ordinance they have in place is for restaurants that are allowed to sell alcohol.
“I think we are going to have to come up with a brand new ordinance that applies strictly to microbreweries. There is a current ordinance that’s got to be 60 percent food, 40 percent alcoholic beverages, but that really pertains to restaurants and to bars,” said Landry.
The mayor says the developers are looking at a few places inside city limits, one of those being near Bass Pro Shops. Otherwise, they would head outside the city and go into Livingston Parish, but Livingston officials say they too do not have any ordinances specific to microbreweries. Denham Springs officials say since the August 2016 flooding, the city has rebuilt. While some businesses folded, other new ones have come up. Those businesses are what keep much of Denham afloat.
“The sales tax is really what we operate off of. About 60 percent of our budget is generated by sales tax and it’s a very important part of how we manage and run the city,” said Landry.
Given microbreweries are a new concept, Landry says they’re more than open to exploring the options for Denham Springs.
If council members decide to move forward after Tuesday night’s meeting, they will hold a public comment session at an upcoming hearing before any proposal can become an actual ordinance.
