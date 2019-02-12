Denham Springs to consider ordinance to allow microbrewery

The mayor says the developers are looking at a few places inside city limits, one of those being near Bass Pro Shops. Otherwise, they would head outside the city and go into Livingston Parish, but Livingston officials say they too do not have any ordinances specific to microbreweries. Denham Springs officials say since the August 2016 flooding, the city has rebuilt. While some businesses folded, other new ones have come up. Those businesses are what keep much of Denham afloat.