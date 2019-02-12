The Church Academy Baton Rouge to close at end of school year

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A private Christian school in Baton Rouge announced it will close after the end of the school year.
The Church Academy, formerly known as The Christian Life Academy, announced in an email to students and parents that it would not reopen in August for the 2019-2020 school year.
In the email sent to parents and students by principal Blaine Thompson, school officials decide to close the school due to low “participation."
The closure only is affecting the location on Quail Drive. The Church Academy campuses in St. Amant, Livingston, Lafayette and Addis will remain open. The school also has an early education center in St. Amant.
Thompson said students will be helped with the school’s closure, which includes preparing academic packages. Teachers and staff will also be helped with finding jobs.
The school is planning to have a meeting with parents on February 15 at 6:30 p.m.
See the full letter emailed to parents Tuesday morning below:
"Dear TCA Family,
To bring clarity regarding the The Church Academy Baton Rouge’s 2019- 2020 school year, we scheduled a meeting this Friday to address questions and concerns. However, due to the amount of speculation, we decided to meet with the faculty, staff, and students today.
After taking an honest evaluation of our three-year effort to provide a first class elementary/high school in the Baton Rouge area, and upon reviewing the interests and new movement through January for 2019-2020, we do not have the participation support to sufficiently and effectively operate TCABR going forward into the 2019-2020 school year. In an effort to be good stewards of God’s resources, we have decided to finish out the 2018-2019 school year with excellence, but we will not reopen in August 2019. We make this announcement now in a good faith effort to take care of the families and staff of TCABR who are here now. This will allow our families and staff time to search and plan for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. However, in this good faith announcement, we are asking in return for our staff and families to also finish out this school year with a spirit to finish well for the good of all. Please note, this in no way affects the operation of our TCA campuses in other areas.
We are still planning to have the parent meeting on February 15th at 6:30pm in the main church sanctuary to explain further and do our best to answer any questions you may have. We look forward to seeing you and once again thank you for being a part of the TCA Family! May God continue to bless you and your family.
Sincerely,
Blaine A. Thompson Ph.D."
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.