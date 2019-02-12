The Church Academy Baton Rouge to close at end of school year

After taking an honest evaluation of our three-year effort to provide a first class elementary/high school in the Baton Rouge area, and upon reviewing the interests and new movement through January for 2019-2020, we do not have the participation support to sufficiently and effectively operate TCABR going forward into the 2019-2020 school year. In an effort to be good stewards of God’s resources, we have decided to finish out the 2018-2019 school year with excellence, but we will not reopen in August 2019. We make this announcement now in a good faith effort to take care of the families and staff of TCABR who are here now. This will allow our families and staff time to search and plan for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year. However, in this good faith announcement, we are asking in return for our staff and families to also finish out this school year with a spirit to finish well for the good of all. Please note, this in no way affects the operation of our TCA campuses in other areas.