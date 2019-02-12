Belle of Baton Rouge owners looking into possible investments, gaming facility upgrades

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The owners of the Belle of Baton Rouge are considering investment options and gaming facility upgrades.
Jim Rigot, the casino’s new manager, said the parent company, Eldorado Resorts, will send a team to survey and analyze the property later this month. From there, the board will provide recommendations for investment options. The company will look for opportunities that would bring a return of investment in the Baton Rouge market.
These options could include bringing the casino onshore or converting the gambling space into one floor, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
Rigot said he’s excited about the possibility of bringing in restaurants and adding other amenities to create a better nightlife experience.
The exploration for upgrades options comes close to a year after Governor John Bel Edwards signed a law that allows the state’s 15 riverboat casinos to operate in a larger space for gambling onshore.
The Belle was part of a $1.85 billion acquisition of Tropicana Entertainment by Eldorado Resorts.
