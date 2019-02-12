Baton Rouge attorney accused of distributing beastiality porn has license suspended

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge attorney who was indicted in federal court for distributing beastiality porn has been suspended from practicing law.
Christopher Young, 55, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of transmission of obscene images in April of 2018, was sentenced to two years probation, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
On Tuesday, Feb. 12, following the filing of formal charges, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel ordered Young be suspended from practicing law in Louisiana for one year and one day, retroactive to Sept. 28, 2018, the date of his interim suspension.
Young was accused of sharing child pornography that was recorded in Costa Rica. Officials said there were two videos that show “prepubescent boys engaging in bestiality.”
Young was also ordered to undergo cognitive and behavioral treatment, as well as sex offender treatment and substance abuse treatment.
