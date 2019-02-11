One dead, one transported after wreck involving sling vehicle on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a wreck involving a Polaris sling vehicle on Perkins Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11.
Police say Brett Moton, 54, was injured when he attempted to make a U-turn in the 8000 block of Perkins near Bles Avenue while riding a Polaris sling vehicle. Moton was struck by an Infinity Q60 that was traveling in the opposite direction, police say.
Moton was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries. The 72-year-old driver of the Infinity was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
