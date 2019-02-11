New premium drinking areas open at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU baseball fans over the age of 21 will have access to two new areas at Alex Box Stadium featuring beer and wine sales.
The Yard at Alex Box Stadium will operate in much the same way as The Chute at Tiger Stadium. Fans ages 21 and over can purchase a wristband at either location or near the grandstand entrance gates. The wristband is $20 and includes two beverages.
Additional beverages can be purchased inside the premium area starting at $6. Fans who purchase a wristband will have access to both locations of The Yard. Due to Southeastern Conference regulations, all sales must be consumed in the tented area.
The left and right field locations will open two hours before first pitch. Beer and wine sales will end at the close of the 7th inning.
