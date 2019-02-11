Lakers’ president Magic Johnson says Pelicans didn’t operate in good faith during Davis trade negotiations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lakers’ president Magic Johnson was asked on Sunday if the Pelicans operated in good faith during the Anthony Davis trade negotiations. The answer was simple, “no.”
Johnson went on to say, “We knew that basically at the end of the day what happened, happened." Also adding, “We knew that when we first started in terms of what happened. But hey, it is what it is.”
The Lakers reportedly offered a package that included a young core of their team, and first-round draft picks. Pelicans GM Dell Demps didn’t like the offer, and Davis will be with the team until at least the summer now.
