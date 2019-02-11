FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a challenging morning commute dealing with wet, slick streets and as we head toward the noon hour, FIRST ALERT Doppler radar continues to pick up areas of basically light to moderate rainfall across the majority of SE LA and SW MS.
As a result, the forecast will reflect a bit more wet weather over the course of the next few hours than early anticipated. Overall, generally modest rainfall totals have been noted – here in downtown Baton Rouge, we’ve received a little over ½” and that’s likely a fairly typical amount throughout the area. So, the rainfall should be winding down by late afternoon/early evening as temperatures stay relatively consistent in the low/mid 60°s.
Overnight, get ready for another round of chilly weather – clearing skies and turning colder – a low in the upper 30°s; tomorrow, enjoy a return to sunshine, light winds and a pleasantly average daytime high of 67°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.