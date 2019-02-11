Ascension Sheriff seeking community input

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre is seeking input from community members in a string of meetings as part of a month-long “listening tour” through the parish.
“As the newly appointed Sheriff, it is vitally important that I, along with our command staff, listen to the needs and concerns of the communities in which we serve,” said Sheriff Webre. “I’m looking forward to the next several weeks in which I can get out of the office to visit our communities and meet the men and women that make Ascension Parish a great place to live.”
The meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Feb. 20, Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main Street, Sorrento
- Thursday, Feb. 21, Galvez Library, 40300 Hwy. 42, Prairieville
- Monday, Feb. 25, The Church International St. Amant, 13423 Hwy. 431, St. Amant
- Tuesday, Feb. 26, Donaldsonville Library, 500 Mississippi Street, Donaldsonville
- Wednesday, Mar. 6, 5th Ward Fire Department, 5473 Hwy. 44, Gonzales
- Monday, Mar. 11, Richard Brown Community Center, 12060 Hwy. 73, Geismar
- Tuesday, Mar. 26, Dutchtown Library, 13278 Hwy. 73, Geismar
For additional information please call 225-621-8653 or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.
