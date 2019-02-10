Several Baton Rouge-area wrestlers win state titles in their weight class

BOSSIER CITY, LA (WAFB) - Brusly led local schools into the final round of the LHSAA Wrestling Championships with multiple individual champions for the Panthers in Division III, while Catholic, Live Oak, East Ascension, St. Amant, and St. Michael made noise in Divisions I & II.
Live Oak’s Anthony Dodson claimed the state title at 138 pounds in Division II, while his Eagles teammate, Clayton Hill, was runner-up in the 120-pound class.
Andrew Trahan from Brusly was the 132-pound champ in Division III for the Panthers. And, Brusly’s Calep Balcuns claimed another title right after him at 138 pounds, defeating Noah Berryhill of St. Louis Catholic. The Panthers finished third in Division III.
In Division I, East Ascension’s Trent Mahoney made it back-to-back state titles, eventually pinning Seth Alfonso of Brother Martin and celebrated with some emotion after conquering a member of the perennial state champs. And, Zachary all-state linebacker, Wes Brady, showed what he’s made of in another sport by defeating another Brother Martin wrestler, Kyle West, in the 220-pound class.
Brother Martin junior, Logan Bertot, defeated Catholic High’s Luke Romano in the Division I 120-pound bracket. Holy Cross senior, Cameron Frost, won an 8-4 decision over Hunter Hawkins of St. Amant. Caden Mumme, another senior from Holy Cross, edged Caleb Mickelson of Zachary, 6-3. And sixth-seed Cole Ulfers of St Paul’s upset top seed Devon Clark of East Ascension, 9-4.
In Division III, top seed Robert Grant Rabel of Dunham took home the 195-pound title by dominating Chase Spooner of South Beauregard and went into a wild celebration. But nothing could top the emotion of St. Michael Warrior Lance Robinson, the top seed at 152 pounds in Division II, who battled his way to a 13-5 decision over Teurlings’ Carlos Femmer, the No. 2 seed. Robinson was really excited with his victory.
