Several Baton Rouge-area wrestlers win state titles in their weight class

In Division III, top seed Robert Grant Rabel of Dunham took home the 195-pound title by dominating Chase Spooner of South Beauregard and went into a wild celebration. But nothing could top the emotion of St. Michael Warrior Lance Robinson, the top seed at 152 pounds in Division II, who battled his way to a 13-5 decision over Teurlings’ Carlos Femmer, the No. 2 seed. Robinson was really excited with his victory.