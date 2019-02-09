NOPD searching for teen reported missing from New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen reported missing from New Orleans East.
Police are searching for 14-year-old Kyoko Duke.
Duke was last seen around 10:25 a.m. Saturday at her home in the 11000 block of Winrock Drive. She left a note saying she would be at school and will be returning home at a later date.
Kyoko Duke is described as a black female, 5’4” tall. She was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket with black leggings.
If anyone has any information about Duke’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact Seventh District Detectives at (504) 658-6070.
