Mother accused of beating son after her phone was dropped in sink

GAINESVILLE, FL (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after police say she beat her son with a broken T-ball stand, WCJB reports.
Officers say 31-year-old Marline Toussaint was taking a shower Wednesday when her two children, a son and daughter of unknown ages, knocked her phone into the bathroom sink, getting it wet.
Toussaint allegedly became angry and took her son into her bedroom, where she grabbed a broken piece from a toddler’s T-ball set. Detectives say the mother then used the piece to hit the boy on his right arm and head multiple times, resulting in various cuts.
Three witnesses were in the living room at the time of the incident, according to police. One of them advised Toussaint to stop hitting her son while another bandaged the boy, officers say. Toussaint then allegedly flushed the bandages down the toilet.
The victim was interviewed by detectives Thursday. He said he was beaten because his sister dropped their mother’s phone into the sink. A medical exam of the child resulted in detectives declaring the boy had been physically abused.
Toussaint was subsequently taken into custody. During questioning, police said she changed her story from only hitting the child once to hitting him multiple times.
The mother allegedly admitted what she did wasn’t appropriate but said that her son should have known better.
