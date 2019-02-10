Livingston Parish man accused of setting FEMA trailer on fire after being evicted

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man was arrested on multiple charges related to a fire that damaged a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailer he was recently evicted from.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Eddie Smith, 33, of Springfield was observed damaging equipment and dumping trash around a trailer located in the 25000 block of Traylor Lane in Springfield. Emergency crews were later called to the scene on February 3, to battle a fire.
After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire was incendiary. Witnesses told investigators after hearing an explosion sound and seeing smoke coming from the trailer, they saw Smith driving away from the property.
An arrest warrant for Smith was obtained the following day. On February 9, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies located Smith and took him into custody.
Smith was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail Saturday on the following charges:
- Simple Arson
- Criminal Trespass
- Simple Criminal Damage to Property
- Littering
