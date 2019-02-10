FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy Sunday with low chance of rain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds should hang around a bit more Sunday versus what we saw to start the weekend. A warm front will lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico resulting in a steady warm up into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low 70s.
We stay mainly dry with just a 10 percent rain chance late afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will be scattered in nature Monday morning. You might want the rain gear for out the door.
Temperatures will remain mild Monday before our next cold front arrives early Tuesday. A line of showers and t-storms will accompany this front. Right now only the extreme Eastern part of the WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main threat will be damaging wind. The squall line will push through right around rush hour here in metro Baton Rouge. Rainfall totals will be manageable as the line of storms moves through fairly quickly. We will be dry for the second half of Tuesday and that drying trend carries over into Valentine’s morning Thursday.
Thursday afternoon and evening will see an increase in rain chances as our next weaker cold front approaches. Have an indoor Plan B option for any outdoor plans you have for Valentine’s Day. Scattered rains will linger into early Friday. We expect dry weather for opening weekend baseball at Alex Box Stadium.
The weather especially Saturday and Sunday looks very nice. A few showers return to the start the following the work and school week.
