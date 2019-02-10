FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy Sunday with low chance of rain

Temperatures will remain mild Monday before our next cold front arrives early Tuesday. A line of showers and t-storms will accompany this front. Right now only the extreme Eastern part of the WAFB viewing area is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main threat will be damaging wind. The squall line will push through right around rush hour here in metro Baton Rouge. Rainfall totals will be manageable as the line of storms moves through fairly quickly. We will be dry for the second half of Tuesday and that drying trend carries over into Valentine’s morning Thursday.