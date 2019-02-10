FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We saw enough sunshine Saturday to sneak into the 60s. A more drastic warm up is expected to start the new week.
After a chilly mid-40s start Sunday afternoon we will see highs in the low-70s. A stray sprinkle or two will be possible by mid-afternoon into the evening, but the vast majority will remain dry.
It’s a spring-like feel to Monday. Watch out for scattered morning showers and areas of patchy fog. Make sure the kids have the rain gear for back to school. Scattered rains will remain in the forecast moving into the afternoon and we may even hear a rumble or two of thunder.
A line of showers and t-storms out ahead of our next cold front is set to arrive early Tuesday. Early indications are that severe weather doesn’t appear to be an issue, but we’ll keep a close eye on things in case something changes. Rain amounts will be manageable. The rain exits by lunchtime and we’ll be left with a comfortably cool afternoon, albeit breezy.
Winds diminish overnight and Wednesday will be a very nice weather day. Temperatures will be chilly to start in the upper-30s to low-40s. By Valentine’s Day things will already be changing back to a warmer pattern.
Our next storm system is set to arrive late Thursday into early Friday. That means if you are planning Valentine’s Day festivities outside Thursday night you may want an indoor plan "B" just to be safe. Rains will start to diminish late Friday, leaving us a gorgeous next weekend. Yet another storm system is set to arrive to start the following work week.
