U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters to perform in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The chorus of the U.S. Navy is making a stop in Baton Rouge for its 2019 tour.
U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters are scheduled to perform March 14 at 7 p.m. at the University Baptist Church. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music.
The band travels each year on concert tours throughout different regions of the country. The concert is family-friendly, and free and open to the public.
In 1956, Lt. Harold Fultz, the Navy band’s assistant leader at the time, organized a group from the Navy School of Music to perform for the State of the Nation dinner. The all-male group was then transferred to the U.S. Navy and named the Sea Chanters. In 1980, women were allowed to join, and the ensemble’s repertoire was expanded to include more musical variety.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.