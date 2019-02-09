Prairieville church hosts Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Millions of people across the world got the royal treatment Friday night, including some in the Baton Rouge area.
Fellowship Church in Prairieville rolled out the red carpet for the Night to Shine. The special needs prom, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, always brings out a lot of smiles every year. Events similar to this one take place all across the world, but the organizers of this local dance say it really warms their heart.
“Look at this. You will not find another room where you will see this much joy, so it’s just amazing to see that we can be a part of helping this happen,” said Brian Robert, local missions pastor with Fellowship Church.
Fellowship Church has hosted Night to Shine for two years now, but they hope to grow in the future, even partnering up with other area churches.
