No. 21 LSU basketball muscles its way to 83-78 win over Auburn

“Great win," said head coach Will Wade. "They’re a tough matchup. They play so hard. They play so fast. Coach (Bruce) Pearl does a phenomenal job with them. We weren’t able to settle - it’s kind of like the game last year – we weren’t even able to settle in before they started barraging us from three. We were able to slowly impose our will. I think we were 29-1 on second-chance points, 38-18 in the paint and we had 22 offensive rebounds. We got a couple threes to fall in the second half which helped. We did a good job on Bryce Brown. (Jared) Harper got going. The bigs, that’s always a problem for us, those pink-and-pop bigs. The bigs got going a little bit. We made enough plays to win the game, but they’re a very, very good team. They’re a talented team and a tough matchup for us with how fast they play. The pace they play. We were able to slowly get our game plan into the game and settle in. We were very fortunate to be down three at the half and at that point I thought we could settle in and go from there.”